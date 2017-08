July 21 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp :

* Will establish its own distribution organization in Spain, effective July 1, 2017

* Brown-Forman's current distribution arrangement in Spain with Importaciones y Exportaciones Varma S.A. will conclude June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)