July 21, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entegra Financial qtrly GAAP share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Entegra Financial Corp

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.36

* Says qtrly net interest income increased 31.7%, to $8.7 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2015

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Net interest income increased $31.7%, to $8.7 million for three months ended june 30, 2016

* Says recorded no provision for loan losses for the three and six month periods ended june 30, 2016 Source - bit.ly/2aceZ75 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

