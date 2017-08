July 21 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA :

* Company's CEO, Andrzej Wierzba, raises his stake in Netmedia to 52.99 percent from 49.82 percent

* Says on July 21 Andrzej Wierzba received a donation of 293,788 Netmedia's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)