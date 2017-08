July 21 (Reuters) - Buwog AG :

* Change in stake of voting rights of Sapinda Invest

* Sapinda notified on July 20 that Sapinda disposed shares of buwog amounting to 18.59% of voting rights of Buwog and that sapinda currently does not hold any shares in Buwog AG anymore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)