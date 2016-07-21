FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Amsterdam Commodities H1 net profit stable at 17.2 million euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 21, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amsterdam Commodities H1 net profit stable at 17.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Commodities NV :

* H1 net profit:  17.2 million ($18.93 million)(H1 2015:  17.2 million, +0%)

* Interim dividend:  0.40 per share (H1 2015:  0.40, equal)

* H1 EBITDA:  28.2 million (H1 2015:  27.7 million, +2%)

* Says given the nature of the group's activities, it is impossible to forecast market developments or likely group results

* Says confident that its teams will continue to generate good results for shareholders Source text: bit.ly/29OstXu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.