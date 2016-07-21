BRIEF-Amsterdam Commodities H1 net profit stable at 17.2 million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Commodities NV :
* H1 net profit: 17.2 million ($18.93 million)(H1 2015: 17.2 million, +0%)
* Interim dividend: 0.40 per share (H1 2015: 0.40, equal)
* H1 EBITDA: 28.2 million (H1 2015: 27.7 million, +2%)
* Says given the nature of the group's activities, it is impossible to forecast market developments or likely group results
* Says confident that its teams will continue to generate good results for shareholders Source text: bit.ly/29OstXu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)