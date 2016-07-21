BRIEF-Amsterdam Commodities H1 net profit stable at 17.2 million euros

July 21 (Reuters) - Amsterdam Commodities NV :

* H1 net profit:  17.2 million ($18.93 million)(H1 2015:  17.2 million, +0%)

* Interim dividend:  0.40 per share (H1 2015:  0.40, equal)

* H1 EBITDA:  28.2 million (H1 2015:  27.7 million, +2%)

* Says given the nature of the group's activities, it is impossible to forecast market developments or likely group results

* Says confident that its teams will continue to generate good results for shareholders