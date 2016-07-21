FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines CEO says will continue to evaluate 2017 growth plans - conf call
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines CEO says will continue to evaluate 2017 growth plans - conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* CEO says "Hopefully after a day of recovery things will be back to normal tomorrow morning"

* "We're just not prepared to give any 2017 guidance yet"

* Expects Q3 CASM excluding fuel, special items and profit sharing to increase about 2 percent y-o-y

* Southwest Airlines CEO says no when asked if he was prepared to suspend all labor negotiations until the industry's revenue crisis is solved

* Says couldn't take bookings on Wednesday due to outage and this may cost company $5-$10 million on net basis

* Southwest Airlines says extending fare sale that co had planned to end tomorrow

* Says in Q3 thus far, traffic, booking trends remain strong but the fare environment continues to be a challenge

* CEO says but will continue to look carefully and evaluate 2017 growth plans

* CEO says bookings now for the fall look quite good

* CEO says "We've got some work to do on 2017"

* Expect maintenance unit costs in Q3 to show some improvement

* Southwest Airlines says Wednesday's outage was a router failure in the co's network and the recovery mechanisms did not work as planned

* Southwest Airlines says need to make sure that recovery from Wednesday's outage happens quicker Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.