July 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* For the full year, Nikon sees operating profit down 25 pct to 46 billion Yen - Nikkei

* Nikon corp will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 9 billion Yen ($84.5 million) for the April-June quarter - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)