a year ago
BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group provides updates on estimated pre-tax costs for previously announced facility closures
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group provides updates on estimated pre-tax costs for previously announced facility closures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Commercial Vehicle Group:

* Says will also close its administrative office in wixom, michigan, when lease expires in q3 of this year

* Closure of monona facility is expected to be substantially completed by march 31, 2017

* When implemented by end 2017, cost reduction, restructuring plan seen lowering annualized operating costs by $8 million-$12 million

* Affected facilities include plants located in Monona, Iowa; shadyside, Ohio; along with administrative offices in wixom, michigan

* Commercial vehicle group announces facility closures in connection with restructuring plan

* Plans to petition for assistance for eligible employees under department of labor trade adjustment assistance program

* Says in connection with cost reduction and restructuring estimated pre tax costs of $12 to $19 million, is now lowered to $10 to $14 million

* Shadyside facility has about 172 employees, closure of shadyside facility is expected to be substantially completed by june 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
