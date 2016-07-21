BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas to buy Southern Delaware basin acreage

July 21 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co :

* Contango enters into agreement to purchase Southern Delaware basin acreage

* Purchase price is comprised of $10 million in cash at initial closing and $10 million in carried well costs

* Purchase price is comprised of $10 million in cash and $10 million in carried well costs expected to be paid over next 14 months

* Certain additional contingent payments upon success would increase total consideration to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)