BRIEF-Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services

July 21 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services

* Signed a deal with Boost Mobile to offer Xfinity prepaid at select boost mobile locations later this year

* To offer Xfinity prepaid at all 4,400 Boost Mobile locations within Comcast's service area by end of next year

* Comcast says service will be available later this year starting in Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Indiana

* Says service will be offered everywhere within company's footprint by 2017-end