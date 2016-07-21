FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* Comcast announces plans to roll out Xfinity prepaid services

* Signed a deal with Boost Mobile to offer Xfinity prepaid at select boost mobile locations later this year

* To offer Xfinity prepaid at all 4,400 Boost Mobile locations within Comcast's service area by end of next year

* Comcast says service will be available later this year starting in Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Indiana

* Says service will be offered everywhere within company's footprint by 2017-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

