BRIEF-PREPA clarifies recent media reports about credit rating agency process

July 21 (Reuters) - PREPA:
* PREPA clarifies recent media reports about credit rating agency process
* None of credit rating agencies have denied or rejected any request for a rating of the securitization bonds
* Intends to initiate a formal rating process with rating agencies in near future
* Has not yet initiated formal rating process for new securitization bonds
* Says "continues to believe that there is a path to obtaining an investment grade rating for securitization bonds"
* Over past few months prepa has been meeting with rating agencies to talk to them about PREPA, regulatory process and restructuring efforts