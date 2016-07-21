BRIEF-PREPA clarifies recent media reports about credit rating agency process

July 21 (Reuters) - PREPA:

* PREPA clarifies recent media reports about credit rating agency process

* None of credit rating agencies have denied or rejected any request for a rating of the securitization bonds

* Intends to initiate a formal rating process with rating agencies in near future

* Has not yet initiated formal rating process for new securitization bonds

* Says "continues to believe that there is a path to obtaining an investment grade rating for securitization bonds"

* Over past few months prepa has been meeting with rating agencies to talk to them about PREPA, regulatory process and restructuring efforts