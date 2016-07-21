FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paypal and Visa enter partnership to extend consumer payment choice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc :

* Paypal will not encourage Visa cardholders to link to a bank account via ach

* Says agreement affords Paypal certain economic incentives, including visa incentives for increased volume

* Paypal will join visa digital enablement program (VDEP) to expand point of sale acceptance

* Paypal and visa enter partnership to extend consumer payment choice

* Visa digital card images will be incorporated into payment flows

* Companies working collaboratively to accelerate adoption of safe, reliable and convenient digital payments for consumers and merchants

* Paypal will also support and work with issuers to identify consumers who choose to migrate existing ach payment flows to their visa cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

