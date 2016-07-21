FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Co-CEO- Still very early to draw conclusions on sustainability of July trends
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Co-CEO- Still very early to draw conclusions on sustainability of July trends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* On conf call- 30 percent of all transactions participating in Chiptopia

* Exec on conf call- "have never ruled out additions to our menu"

* Exec on conf call- chorizo being well received by customers

* Exec on conf call- were surprised to learn of Mark Crumpacker's issues

* Co-CEO- have realigned incentives for store managers

* Chairman- optimistic that Chiptopia summer rewards program will help lead to a sustained higher sales recovery

* Executive- anticipate we'll have a loyalty program after chiptopia, not sure if it will be permanent or temporary

* Co-CEO- realigned some of the success measures for restaurant managers and teams, changed how manager bonuses are calculated, with greatest empahsis on food safety

* Co-CEO- believe majority of our loyal customer base has returned but not visiting as frequently

* Co-CEO- still very early to draw conclusions on sustainability of July trends

* Co-CEO- marketing programs will continue at a robust pace

* Executive- "very very likely we'll have something to follow on when Chiptopia ends in September" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.