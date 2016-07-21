BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Co-CEO- Still very early to draw conclusions on sustainability of July trends

July 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* On conf call- 30 percent of all transactions participating in Chiptopia
* Exec on conf call- "have never ruled out additions to our menu"
* Exec on conf call- chorizo being well received by customers
* Exec on conf call- were surprised to learn of Mark Crumpacker's issues
* Co-CEO- have realigned incentives for store managers
* Chairman- optimistic that Chiptopia summer rewards program will help lead to a sustained higher sales recovery
* Executive- anticipate we'll have a loyalty program after chiptopia, not sure if it will be permanent or temporary
* Co-CEO- realigned some of the success measures for restaurant managers and teams, changed how manager bonuses are calculated, with greatest empahsis on food safety
* Co-CEO- believe majority of our loyal customer base has returned but not visiting as frequently
* Co-CEO- still very early to draw conclusions on sustainability of July trends
* Co-CEO- marketing programs will continue at a robust pace
* Executive- "very very likely we'll have something to follow on when Chiptopia ends in September" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)