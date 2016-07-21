FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Douglas Emmett and QIA buy 365,000 square foot West L.A. office building
July 21, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Douglas Emmett and QIA buy 365,000 square foot West L.A. office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Douglas Emmett Inc :

* Acquisition price was $225 million, or $616 per square foot

* Douglas Emmett will manage joint venture and expects to retain a 20% to 30% equity interest

* Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire 365,000 square foot west l.a. Office building

* Deal for $225 million, or $616 per square foot.

* Property acquired using a new secured, non-recourse $90 million interest only loan that matures in July 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

