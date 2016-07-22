BRIEF-El Paso Electric files unopposed settlement in Texas rate case docket no. 44941

July 21 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co

* If approved by puct,settlement would resolve EPE's rate case, including revenue requirement for four corners generating station

* Says EPE cannot predict when it will record revenue and other impacts of unopposed settlement

* El Paso Electric files unopposed settlement in texas rate case docket no. 44941

* Says terms of unopposed settlement include,an annual non-fuel base rate increase of $37 million

* EPE anticipates filing new rate cases in Texas and New Mexico in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)