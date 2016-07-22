FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SFS Group H1 gross sales up at CHF 688.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG :

* H1 gross sales 688.8 million Swiss francs ($699.86 million) versus 670.4 million francs year ago

* H1 EBITDA 135.7 million francs versus 109.4 million francs year ago

* H1 net income 47.1 million francs versus 31.8 million francs year ago

* Expects a steady course of business for the second half of the year

* Expect EBITA margin for the year as a whole to be at the upper end of the previously given range of 13-14 percent

* Expects sales growth for the current year to be at the lower end of the previously guided range of 2-4 percent Source text - bit.ly/2ah7o5K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
