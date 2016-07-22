FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lindt H1 sales up 6.6 pct, sees acceleration in H2
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Lindt H1 sales up 6.6 pct, sees acceleration in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it expected faster sales growth in the second half of 2016 as the company reported a 6.6 percent rise in sales during the first six months.

Sales rose to 1.50 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion), in line with a 1.502 billion francs estimate in a Reuters poll, in what is traditionally the weaker half year for the highly seasonal company.

Underlying sales growth was 4.4 percent, below Lindt's normal target range of 6-8 percent, although Lindt said it expected an acceleration in sales growth during the second half of 2016.

"This should enable the company to achieve its strategic targets for the full year," the company said on Friday.

Net profit was 72.2 million francs, just ahead of analyst forecasts of 70.9 million francs.

$1 = 0.9841 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.