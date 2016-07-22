BRIEF-Cassiopea H1 loss after tax widens to 8.5 mln euros

July 22 (Reuters) - Cassiopea SpA "

* Phase III clinical trial in usa and eu for treatment of moderate to severe acne with Winlevi on track

* No revenues were generated in H1 2016 since all products are still under development

* H1 cash and cash equivalents declined to 40.1 million euros ($44.23 million). These funds are held primarily in us$

* H1 loss after tax 8.5 million euros ($9.38 million)versus 1.8 million euros ($1.99 million)year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)