a year ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-XXL ASA Q2 EBITDA up at NOK 222 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Q2 revenue 1.90 billion Norwegian crowns ($223.8 million)versus 1 54 billion crowns in Q2 2015), up 24 per cent

* Q2 EBITDA 222 million crowns versus 201 million crowns year ago

* Says due to more stores and growth in e-commerce in Norway will invest in the central warehouse in 2016

* Will increase the capacity of the autostore system in Sweden in 2016

* Total infrastructure investments will be in the range of 50 million-65 million crowns in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4897 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
