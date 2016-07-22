BRIEF-Bakkafrost: Veterinary tests do not prove presence of ISA virus at Hvannsund site

July 22 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost

* Fish farmer Bakkafrost says results from veterinary tests at farming site A-73 Hvannsund have all been negative and do not prove presence of pathogenic ISA virus

* ISA virus is a virus, which can hit salmon and some other species of fish

* During the last week, the Veterinary Authority has undertaken two extensive tests at the farming site with the purpose of confirming the suspicion of pathogenic ISA virus but the results from these tests have all been negative

* The Veterinary Authority has affirmed that the virus, which was indicated present, is a variant that is not very virulent, and this may be a possible explanation to the difficulty in finding the virus again