BRIEF-CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding H1 revenue CHF 219.5 mln

July 22 (Reuters) - CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG :

* H1 revenue up 10.1 percent to 219.5 million Swiss francs ($223.07 million)

* H1 EBITDA rose by 22.7 million francs to 22.0 million francs

* H1 EBIT at 6.0 million francs versus loss 18.5 million francs year ago

* H1 net income up by 26.1 million francs, but remained due to restructuring costs at - 2.6 million francs

* Sees for 2016 a positive operating result

* Sees for 2016 a positive operating result

* Sees in FY 2016 higher sales