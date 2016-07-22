FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant says no safety concerns, additional clinical trials for approval of Latanoprostene Bunod
July 22, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant says no safety concerns, additional clinical trials for approval of Latanoprostene Bunod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Concerns raised by fda pertain to good manufacturing practice inspection at bausch+lomb's facility in florida where deficiencies were identified

* Valeant pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter from the fda

* Fda's letter did not identify any efficacy or safety concerns with respect to nda or additional clinical trials needed for approval of nda

* Intends to meet with fda as soon as possible to work on a resolution and address these concerns

* No safety or efficacy concerns or additional clinical trials identified for approval of latanoprostene bunod Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

