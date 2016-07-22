FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heathrow says can overcome uncertainty sparked by EU vote
July 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heathrow says can overcome uncertainty sparked by EU vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Results for the six months ended 30 June 2016

* 35.7 million passengers used Heathrow in first six months, up 0.6 percent.

* Cargo volumes increased 1.7 percent with Heathrow's links to fast-growing economies boosting british businesses in 6 months ended June 30

* Revenue up 1.0 percent to 1,320 million pounds and adjusted ebitda up 4.4 percent to 781 million pounds for 6 months ended June 30

* while EU referendum result may create some short-term economic uncertainty, Heathrow is a resilient hub with a unique and compelling market position

* To meet or exceed conditions in Airports Commission's recommendation for expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

