a year ago
BRIEF-Atoss Software H1 sales up at 23.9 mln euros
#Software
July 22, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atoss Software H1 sales up at 23.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* H1 operating profits (EBIT) up 12 percent at 6.2 million euros ($6.83 million)and an EBIT margin of 26 percent

* Stands by its forecast for a continuing increase in sales and earnings on a par with rate seen in 2015, within a corridor of +/- 3 percent

* In first six months of 2016 with sales rising 10 percent to 23.9 million euros

* H1 net earnings after tax amounted to 4.5 million euros (previous year: 4.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

