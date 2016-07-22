FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alma Media Q2 operating profit up at EUR 9.1 million
July 22, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alma Media Q2 operating profit up at EUR 9.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 92.0 million euros ($101.5 million) versus 73.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 9.1 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* Says Finnish economy is expected to show zero growth or only slight growth in 2016

* Its main operating countries in Eastern Central Europe, such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia, are expected to see continued economic growth, but at a lower rate than in 2015

* Sees 2016 revenue and adjusted operating profit to rise from 2015

* Reported 2015 revenue of 291.5 million euros and adjusted operating profit of 23.4 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

