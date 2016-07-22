FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty files motion to lift stay and challenge the Commonwealth's Executive Orders Diverting PRHTA Pledged Toll Revenues
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty files motion to lift stay and challenge the Commonwealth's Executive Orders Diverting PRHTA Pledged Toll Revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd

* Assured guaranty files motion to lift stay and challenge commonwealth's executive orders diverting prhta pledged toll revenues not subject to clawback

* Toll revenues are not subject to clawback for payment of commonwealth's general obligation debt under Puerto Rico constitution

* Says is seeking to protect lien on pledged toll revenues that secures payment of prhta bonds

* Seeks damages for value of toll revenues diverted & injunctive relief prohibiting defendants from taking any further action

* Stands ready to work constructively with its insured Puerto Rico credits and Promesa oversight board

* Investors owning Puerto Rico-related bonds insured by co will continue to receive full and timely payment of scheduled debt service

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.