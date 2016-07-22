BRIEF-Assured Guaranty files motion to lift stay and challenge the Commonwealth's Executive Orders Diverting PRHTA Pledged Toll Revenues

July 21 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd

* Assured guaranty files motion to lift stay and challenge commonwealth's executive orders diverting prhta pledged toll revenues not subject to clawback

* Toll revenues are not subject to clawback for payment of commonwealth's general obligation debt under Puerto Rico constitution

* Says is seeking to protect lien on pledged toll revenues that secures payment of prhta bonds

* Seeks damages for value of toll revenues diverted & injunctive relief prohibiting defendants from taking any further action

* Stands ready to work constructively with its insured Puerto Rico credits and Promesa oversight board

* Investors owning Puerto Rico-related bonds insured by co will continue to receive full and timely payment of scheduled debt service

