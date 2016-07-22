BRIEF-Skanska Q2 operating profit lags, orders stronger than expected

July 22 (Reuters) - Skanska AB :

* Q2 order intake construction 53.9 billion Swedish crowns ($6.27 billion) 53.1 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 revenues 37.3 bln SEK vs 39.7 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 operating profit 1.66 bln SEK vs 1.77 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Says the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive

* The uncertainty before and after Brexit has not yet had any direct impact on our UK construction operations

* Says non-Residential building sector will most likely experience adverse effects from Brexit

* Says in the short term Brexit uncertainty may keep interest rates low, which will support the valuation of our development streams

* Says profitability in USA civil is still affected by the previous design changes as we have not yet reached any material agreements with the clients

* H1 order bookings in construction amounted to SEK 84.2 billion

* H1 revenue amounted to SEK 72.5 billion

* H1 operating income amounted to SEK 3.63 billion

* Says adjusted for currency effects, order bookings increased by 47 percent

* Reuters poll: Skanska H1 EBIT seen at SEK 3.74 billion, revenue at 75.0 billion, order bookings at 83.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5938 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)