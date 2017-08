July 22 (Reuters) - Accell Group NV :

* H1 revenue up 10 pct at 629.7 million euros ($694.2 million)

* H1 net profit rose by 7 pct to 34.0 million euros (2015: 31.9 million euros)

* H1 operating result came in at 52.4 million euros(H1 2015: 49.1 million euros)

* For the second half of 2016, expect to record higher turnover and profit Source text bit.ly/29XBBpE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)