BRIEF-Swedish Match Q2 core profit tops forecast, outlook broadly unchanged

July 22 (Reuters) - Swedish Match AB

* Q2 operating profit from product areas increased by 8 percent to 1,008 million Swedish crowns ($117 million)

* Q2 sales increased by 8 percent to 3,920 MSEK

* Reuters poll: Swedish match Q2 operating profit from product areas was seen at 977 million sek, sales at 3,729 million sek

* Q2 snus and snuff margin 41.7 pct vs forecast 41.8 pct and year-ago 40.5 pct

* Says outlook has been updated based on developments during first six months, but remains broadly same as previous outlook for full year

* Says for 2016, on a full year basis, we expect scandinavian snus as well as us moist snuff consumption to grow as measured in number of cans

* Says for cigars in the US, swedish match expects the market to continue to grow in 2016 but to remain highly competitive

* Says we expect the competitive activity level in the scandinavian snus market to continue to remain high for the remainder of the year

* Says for the second half of this year, we expect a continued strong development for other tobacco products, particularly in the third quarter

* Says for snus and moist snuff we do not expect the same tailwind from calendar effects in the second half and we also expect the market growth in scandinavia to moderate somewhat

* Says working hard to defend its market shares for snus in scandinavia and for moist snuff in the us.

* Says in Scandinavia, we expect the market to continue to grow during H2 albeit at a more modest rate compared to H1

* Says in our scandinavian snus business, the average net selling price per can during 2016 is now expected to be largely in line with 2015

* Says for our other tobacco products area we expect sales and operating profit in local currency in the second half to be higher than in the prior year period

* Says in Scandinavia costs related to market initiatives are expected to be higher than the previous year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5893 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)