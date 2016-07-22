FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cegereal H1 Rental income up 11.1 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cegereal H1 Rental income up 11.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA :

* H1 Rental income up 11.1 pct

* EPRA earnings for six months ended June 30, 2016 increased significantly to 14 million euros ($15.4 million) from 8.4 million euros for year-earlier period

* H1 IFRS net income 32.6 million euros versus 32.1 million euros a year ago

* IFRS revenue for first-half 2016 stood at 35 million euros, up 16.1 pct compared with prior-year period

* H1 occupancy rate for company's assets was up compared with first-half 2015, at 94.6 pct

* Portfolio was valued at 967 million euros excluding transfer duties as of June 30, 2016

* Says should soon face an important milestone with global refinancing of its portfolio and a first growth transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.