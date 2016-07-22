FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBITDA SEK 276 million, beats expectations
July 22, 2016 / 6:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capio Q2 EBITDA SEK 276 million, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Capio publ AB :

* Q2 net sales 3.57 billion Swedish crowns ($415.63 million) versus 3.56 billion crowns in Reuters poll

* Q2 EBITDA 276 million crowns (Reuters poll 260 million crowns)

* Says is actively searching for interesting acquisitions

* CEO says "Strong growth in all segments - France on track to compensate for price reduction in full for full year 2016" Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5893 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

