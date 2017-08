July 22 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Nav per share 591.4p as at June 30 2016 versus 545.9p year ago

* Has initiated a strategic review of group, encompassing a broad range of potential courses of action - chairman

* Total dividend of 5.65p as at june 30

* Investment performance in period underperformed benchmark, reflecting turbulent market conditions around EU referendum