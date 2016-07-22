BRIEF-Almirall announces global licensing deal with Patagonia for congenital ichthyosis

July 22 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :
* Announces global licensing deal with Patagonia Pharmaceuticals for congenital ichthyosis
* Almirall and Patagonia will jointly work on development of Patagonia's product PAT-001
* To acquire global marketing rights for the product
* Almirall to make an upfront payment of $3.5 million and Patagonia to get development and regulatory milestone payments of up to $24 million
* In addition, Patagonia will be eligible to receive sales milestone payments and double-digit royalties on net sales Source text for Eikon:
