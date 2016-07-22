FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rapala H1 operating profit down 18 pct at EUR 14.2 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rapala H1 operating profit down 18 pct at EUR 14.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Rapala VMC Corp :

* Q2 net sales 73.4 million euros versus 80.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 143.1 million euros, down 7 pct from previous year

* H1 operating profit 14.2 million euros, down 18 pct

* FY guidance unchanged from July 11: net sales and comparable operating profit to be below 2015 levels

* Says slowdown in sales in western markets is considered to be temporary

* Outlook for whole year is now more depressed than earlier

* Says can't reach last year's results and it is difficult to accurately estimate future developments in these big markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.