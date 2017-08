July 22 (Reuters) - Addnode :

* Q2 net sales 528.4 million Swedish crowns ($61.50 million) versus 387.3 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITA 37.0 million crowns versus 22.6 million crowns year ago

* Sees major business potential in digitalisation in e-health sector

* The board has not changed its assessment of the future outlook compared with the previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5918 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)