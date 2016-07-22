BRIEF-VW's Scania contests EU Commission's ruling, makes SEK 3.8 bln provision

July 22 (Reuters) - Scania

* Says contests the European Commission's view, but still makes provision

* Says provision of SEK 3.8 billion will have an impact on operating income in Q2 of 2016

* Says contests Commission's view that company has entered into a pan-european agreement with other manufacturers with regard to pricing

* Says company has not delayed introduction of new engines compliant with eu-legislation for exhaust emissions

* Says the company will fully exercise its rights of defence in the ongoing investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)