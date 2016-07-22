FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoliv Q2 profit lags forecast, sees softer margin in Q3 vs Q2
July 22, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Autoliv Q2 profit lags forecast, sees softer margin in Q3 vs Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Q2 operating income $213 million versus mean forecast $225 million in Reuters poll and year-ago $209 mln

* Quarterly organic sales grew by 7.7 pct while operating margin was 8.2 pct (8.6 pct adjusted)

* The expectation at the beginning of the quarter was for organic sales growth of "around 10 pct" and an adjusted operating margin of "around 8.5 pct"

* Says for Q3 of 2016, company expects organic sales to increase by around 6 pct and an adjusted operating margin of around 7.5 pct

* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 7 pct and an adjusted operating margin of more than 8.5 pct

* Says margin revisions are mainly related to costs for stronger than expected order intake

* Says planning to add more than 1,000 engineering resources in next twelve months

* Autoliv on replacement airbag inflators repeats expects deliveries of up to 30 million units during the period 2015 to 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

