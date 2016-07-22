FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geomega Resources provides corporate update
July 22, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Geomega Resources provides corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Geomega Resources Inc

* Geomega Resources Inc says company will continue to monitor investigation if and as it proceeds

* In light of inquiries by shareholders, co making clarifications

* Co not been able to conclude alleged transactions were linked in to spikes in co securities seen in 2014, 2015 and 2016

* Co not subject of investigation; inquiry is about one employee's and 2 of his acquaintances' alleged trading in co's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

