a year ago
BRIEF-EMA adopts positive opinion on expanded approval of Gilead's HIV drug, Truvada
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EMA adopts positive opinion on expanded approval of Gilead's HIV drug, Truvada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc

* European CHMP adopts positive opinion on Gilead's type II variation application for Truvada for reducing the risk of sexually acquired HIV.

* CHMP's recommendation to be reviewed by european commission

* Within EU, Truvada is currently available for prep in france under a temporary recommendation for use by French regulatory agency.

* Gilead Sciences Inc says use of Truvada for prep is investigational in EU and its safety and efficacy have not been established. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

