a year ago
BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology sees IPO of 1.4 mln ADSs
July 22, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology sees IPO of 1.4 mln ADSs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Cellect Biotechnology Ltd

* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd sees IPO of 1,388,889 American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, and warrants to purchase 694,444 ADSs, or warrants

* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd says the offering is co's initial public offering in the United States

* Intend to apply to list the ADSs and warrants on the NASDAQ capital market under the symbols "APOP" and "APOPW"

* Each warrant will have an estimated per ADS exercise price of 125 percent of the per ADS public offering price Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

