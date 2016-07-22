BRIEF-GE Q2 GAAP continuing operations earnings $0.36/share

July 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :

* GE 2Q 2016 earnings

* Quarterly GAAP continuing operations EPS of $0.36

* Quarterly revenue $33.5 billion

* Q2 industrial segment organic revenue $24.4 billion, down 1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $31.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirm 2016 industrial operating + verticals EPS guidance

* "Expect strong organic growth in the second half of the year and reaffirm our 2016 operating framework"

* Quarter-end backlog $320 billion, up 17 percent versus 2Q'15

* Non-GAAP quarterly industrial operating and verticals earnings per share $0.51

* "We will continue to invest in key growth initiatives such as GE digital, while returning about $26 billion to investors through buyback, dividends" Source text: invent.ge/2ageavM Further company coverage: