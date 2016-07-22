FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zions Bancorp board declares qtrly dividend of $0.08 per common share
July 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Zions Bancorp board declares qtrly dividend of $0.08 per common share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp

* Zions Bancorp says board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per common share

* Zions Bancorp says board has authorized commencement of its stock buyback program, including $45 million in Q3 of 2016

* Zions Bancorp board declares dividends and authorizes common equity repurchase

* Board has authorized commencement of its stock buyback program, including $45 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

