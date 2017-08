July 22 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc

* Westport Fuel Systems announces new CEO

* Announce appointment of Nancy Gougarty as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately

* David Demers, Westport's current CEO, is retiring from company

* In addition to her role as CEO, Gougarty will join Westport board of directors as Demers steps down from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)