a year ago
BRIEF-Merck says EMA has accepted file for formulation of Isentress for review
July 22, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Merck says EMA has accepted file for formulation of Isentress for review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Says European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted file for investigational once-daily formulation of isentress for review

* Resulted in non-inferior efficacy and safety to a regimen containing approved twice-daily formulation

* Efficacy and safety data in previously untreated adults with hiv-1 infection for investigational once-daily formulation of isentress

* Says EMA accepts file application, plans underway to submit for licensure to FDA this year

* Study showed comparable rates of reported drug-related clinical adverse events and rates of discontinuation between two treatment groups

* Says plans to submit applications for licensure in several countries, including united states later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

