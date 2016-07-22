FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-FirstEnergy to deactivate units at 2 Ohio power plants
July 22, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FirstEnergy to deactivate units at 2 Ohio power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp :

* FirstEnergy to deactivate units at two Ohio power plants

* Units 1-4 of company's seven-unit W.H. Sammis plant in Stratton, Ohio - representing 720 MW of capacity - will be retired in May 2020

* FirstEnergy Corp says no job reductions are expected at either plant

* Unit will make operational changes to coal-fired units at two of its Ohio plants in response to challenging market conditions

* Plans to sell or deactivate 136-megawatt (MW) bay shore unit 1 in Oregon, Ohio, by October 2020

* Will work with any potential buyer to discuss continued employment for 78 employees at Bay Shore, or if plant is deactivated

* Does not intend to offer Bay Shore unit 1 and Sammis units 1-4 into PJM capacity auction for 2020-2021 timeframe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

