BRIEF-Monsanto gets European Commission import approval for Roundup Ready 2 xtend soybeans

July 22 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co :

* European Commission has granted import approval for Roundup Ready 2 xtend soybeans

* Says announced today that european commission has granted import approval for Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans

* A full system launch also is planned for Canadian soybean growers in 2017 in US

* Says milestone allows for import and food/feed use of Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans into European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)