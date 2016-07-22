FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FirstEnergy to recognize pre-tax impairment charges of about $647 mln in Q2 for closure of 2 generating units
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FirstEnergy to recognize pre-tax impairment charges of about $647 mln in Q2 for closure of 2 generating units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp :

* Expects Q2 results to reflect valuation allowance against state, local net operating loss carryforwards of $159 million - SEC filing

* Also expects Q2 results will reflect a valuation allowance against state and local net operating loss carryforwards of $159 million

* Will recognize pre-tax impairment charges for closure of two generating units of about $647 million in Q2 of 2016

* Co and unit expect that Q2 2016 results will reflect a charge of $58 million from settlement and termination costs on coal contracts

* Impact of goodwill impairment,contract settlement,termination costs to not cause co/unit to be in default of credit facilities/debt covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
