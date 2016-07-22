FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Telekom Austria: Expected dividend raised to EUR 0.20/shr for 2016
July 22, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telekom Austria: Expected dividend raised to EUR 0.20/shr for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria AG

* Expected dividend raised to 0.20 euros/share for 2016

* This new dividend expectation entails payment of 0.20 euros per share

* This decision is based on improved operational and financial performance of group

* Payment of 0.20 euros per share to be maintained or increased on a sustainable basis in line with operational and financial developments

* New expected dividend level starting with financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

