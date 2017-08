July 22 (Reuters) - ContraFect Corp :

* Says public offering priced at $2.50 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant to purchase one share of common stock

* Files for pricing term sheet related to its common stock offering of 14 million shares - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/29YKIL4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)