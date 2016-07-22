FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bim Birlesik Magazalar decides to buyback shares
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bim Birlesik Magazalar decides to buyback shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS :

* Decides to buyback shares in accordance with the Capital Markets Board (CMB) announcement dated July 21

* Says the maximum amount of funds to be used decided at 300.0 million lira ($98.43 million) for share buyback

* Capital Markets Board announced on July 21 that public companies can buyback their own shares without any limitation on the open market until further notice Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0477 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

